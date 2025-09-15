The U.S. Army ERDC Wetlands Team conducts rapid ecological assessments to support the New York and Buffalo Districts. The team collects data from multiple sites to provide thorough evaluations for Civil Works Planning, Environmental, and other missions. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977103
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-AZ289-9087
|Filename:
|DOD_111297849
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rapid Ecological Assessment | New York, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.