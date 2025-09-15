Rapid Ecological Assessment | New York

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army ERDC Wetlands Team conducts rapid ecological assessments to support the New York and Buffalo Districts. The team collects data from multiple sites to provide thorough evaluations for Civil Works Planning, Environmental, and other missions. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)