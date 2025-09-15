Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rapid Ecological Assessment | New York

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    The U.S. Army ERDC Wetlands Team conducts rapid ecological assessments to support the New York and Buffalo Districts. The team collects data from multiple sites to provide thorough evaluations for Civil Works Planning, Environmental, and other missions. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977103
    VIRIN: 250626-A-AZ289-9087
    Filename: DOD_111297849
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Ecological Assessment | New York, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Regulatory
    Rapid Assessment
    ERDCWetlandsTeam
    Detroit District; Great Lakes; Lake Michigan
    NewYorkDistrict
    NewYorkDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download