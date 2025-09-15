Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Bremerton shoutout to Dallas Cowboys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Main Operating Room staff, led by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Victoria Perez, give a group shoutout to the Dallas Cowboys (official Navy video by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 13:32
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 977100
    VIRIN: 250916-N-HU933-1000
    Filename: DOD_111297727
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Bremerton shoutout to Dallas Cowboys, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFLCowboys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download