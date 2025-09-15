U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Land Navigation B-Roll
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 13:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977094
|VIRIN:
|250915-A-JE790-1869
|Filename:
|DOD_111297672
|Length:
|00:10:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Land Navigation B-Roll, by SSG Noah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.