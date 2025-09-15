Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh fly over

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, fly over Acrisure Stadium in UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977092
    VIRIN: 250913-Z-JA962-3739
    Filename: DOD_111297579
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh fly over, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    CH-47 Chinook
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    2-104th GSAB
    Acrisure Stadium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download