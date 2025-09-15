U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, fly over Acrisure Stadium in UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977092
|VIRIN:
|250913-Z-JA962-3739
|Filename:
|DOD_111297579
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh fly over, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.