    Oklahoma National Guard demonstrates joint capability during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

    BRAGGS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Oklahoma National Guard members conduct Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Sept. 12–13, 2025. The training included detecting, tracking, and neutralizing opposing drones as part of a larger force-on-force scenario. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977089
    VIRIN: 250913-A-AW306-4017
    Filename: DOD_111297575
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BRAGGS, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard demonstrates joint capability during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Unmanned Aerial Surveillance
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Emerging Technologies
    National Guard
    OKNG Thunderstruck2
    OKNG UAS

