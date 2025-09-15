Oklahoma National Guard demonstrates joint capability during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

Oklahoma National Guard members conduct Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Sept. 12–13, 2025. The training included detecting, tracking, and neutralizing opposing drones as part of a larger force-on-force scenario. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
|09.13.2025
|09.16.2025 13:06
|Package
|977089
|250913-A-AW306-4017
|DOD_111297575
|00:01:00
|BRAGGS, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
