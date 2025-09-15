124th in 124 - Special Edition - September

Ted Burges, one of the 124th Fighter Wing’s directors of psychological health, shares a powerful story of connection and resilience in this special edition of 124 in 124.
This month’s focus is suicide prevention—reminding Airmen that our greatest protection isn’t a program or a poster, but the connections we build with one another.
For the latest wing news, check out the September edition of The Beacon or follow the 124th FW on Facebook and Instagram.
