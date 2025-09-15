Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th in 124 - Special Edition - September

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Ted Burges, one of the 124th Fighter Wing’s directors of psychological health, shares a powerful story of connection and resilience in this special edition of 124 in 124.
    This month’s focus is suicide prevention—reminding Airmen that our greatest protection isn’t a program or a poster, but the connections we build with one another.
    For the latest wing news, check out the September edition of The Beacon or follow the 124th FW on Facebook and Instagram.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 12:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977085
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-VT588-1703
    Filename: DOD_111297555
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th in 124 - Special Edition - September, by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    124th Fighter Wing

