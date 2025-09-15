Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy 78th Birthday Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Defense Contract Management Agency professionals congratulate the Air Force on 78 years of air superiority.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977082
    VIRIN: 250916-D-DU853-1001
    Filename: DOD_111297477
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 78th Birthday Air Force, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Birthday
    AirForce78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download