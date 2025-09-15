Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serve in Europe

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    This video highlights the experiences of U.S. Army staff officers serving in Europe. They speak on unique responsibilities, challenges, and opportunities that come with planning, coordinating, and executing operations alongside NATO allies and partners. Through personal stories and professional insights, staff officers share how their service in Europe strengthens transatlantic security and contributes to mission success.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 10:48
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:03:24
    StrongerTogether
    serveineurope

