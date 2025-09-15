Serve in Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977063" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights the experiences of U.S. Army staff officers serving in Europe. They speak on unique responsibilities, challenges, and opportunities that come with planning, coordinating, and executing operations alongside NATO allies and partners. Through personal stories and professional insights, staff officers share how their service in Europe strengthens transatlantic security and contributes to mission success.