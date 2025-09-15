Washington Navy Yard 9/16 Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Sept. 16, 2025, NAVSEA will pause to honor the twelve teammates lost during the tragic events of Sept. 16, 2013. This year’s ceremony will feature reflections from Mr. Bill Deligne, who served as NAVSEA’s Executive Director at the time, alongside current NAVSEA leadership.



The program also includes a solemn reading of the names of the twelve lives taken that day:



Michael Arnold · Martin Bodrog · Arthur Daniels · Sylvia Frasier · Kathleen Gaarde · John Johnson · Mary Knight · Frank Kohler · Kisan Pandit · Kenneth Proctor · Gerald Read · Richard Ridgell



