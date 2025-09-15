On Sept. 16, 2025, NAVSEA will pause to honor the twelve teammates lost during the tragic events of Sept. 16, 2013. This year’s ceremony will feature reflections from Mr. Bill Deligne, who served as NAVSEA’s Executive Director at the time, alongside current NAVSEA leadership.
The program also includes a solemn reading of the names of the twelve lives taken that day:
Michael Arnold · Martin Bodrog · Arthur Daniels · Sylvia Frasier · Kathleen Gaarde · John Johnson · Mary Knight · Frank Kohler · Kisan Pandit · Kenneth Proctor · Gerald Read · Richard Ridgell
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 09:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|977046
|Filename:
|DOD_111296796
|Length:
|00:49:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Navy Yard 9/16 Remembrance Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.