    Washington Navy Yard 9/16 Remembrance Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    On Sept. 16, 2025, NAVSEA will pause to honor the twelve teammates lost during the tragic events of Sept. 16, 2013. This year’s ceremony will feature reflections from Mr. Bill Deligne, who served as NAVSEA’s Executive Director at the time, alongside current NAVSEA leadership.

    The program also includes a solemn reading of the names of the twelve lives taken that day:

    Michael Arnold · Martin Bodrog · Arthur Daniels · Sylvia Frasier · Kathleen Gaarde · John Johnson · Mary Knight · Frank Kohler · Kisan Pandit · Kenneth Proctor · Gerald Read · Richard Ridgell

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 977046
    Filename: DOD_111296796
    Length: 00:49:37
    Location: US

    Washington Navy Yard
    Remembrance Ceremony

