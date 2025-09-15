U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Fit to Win B-Roll 2
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 08:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977036
|VIRIN:
|250915-A-JE790-1766
|Filename:
|DOD_111296666
|Length:
|00:12:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Fit to Win B-Roll 2, by SSG Noah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.