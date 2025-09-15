386th AEW Teal Shield Program

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a two-day, eight-hour Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Teal Shield program course instructed by Capt. Trace Guy, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 10, 2025. The event provides participants with greater awareness of SAPR resources and walks them through the steps of sexual assault reporting and support services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
