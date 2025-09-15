Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Teal Shield Program

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a two-day, eight-hour Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Teal Shield program course instructed by Capt. Trace Guy, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 10, 2025. The event provides participants with greater awareness of SAPR resources and walks them through the steps of sexual assault reporting and support services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 08:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977034
    VIRIN: 250910-F-MC101-1004
    Filename: DOD_111296662
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Teal Shield Program, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    SARC program
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    SAPR Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Teal Shield

