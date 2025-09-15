Pakistan disaster relief humanitarian aid (September 2025) [B-roll]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force personnel load humanitarian aid cargo aboard C-17 Globemaster IIIs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 5 through 7, 2025. This operation, in coordination with the U.S. Chief of Mission and at the request of Pakistan, supported international relief efforts following the recent flood in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)