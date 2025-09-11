U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division fire M240B machine guns during a live-fire range in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 9, 2025. RD25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anna Geier)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 04:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977026
|VIRIN:
|250909-M-OE295-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111296360
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RD25 | 12th LCT Machine Gun Live-Fire Range B-Roll, by Sgt Anna Geier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
