RD 25 | 12th LCT Marines Execute a 60mm Mortar Range B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division execute an M224 60mm mortar range during Resolute Dragon 25 at Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, Sep. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)
|09.12.2025
|09.16.2025 04:46
|B-Roll
|977025
|250913-M-KK895-1001
|DOD_111296307
|00:07:37
|HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
|0
|0
