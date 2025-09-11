U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment and members of the Japan Self Defense Force participate in a bilateral convoy brief during Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, Sep. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 04:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977022
|VIRIN:
|250913-M-MQ870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111296304
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|OYANOHARA MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RD25 | 12th MLR Marines and JSDF Service Members Participate in Bilateral Convoy Brief B-Roll, by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.