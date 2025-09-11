Future Soldiers take Oath of Enlistment during Chicago Sky 9/11 home game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Col. Christopher Tung, Assistant Chief of Staff, G3 Operations, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, officiated an Oath of Enlistment for Future Soldiers, in coordination with the Chicago Recruiting Battalion, during the Chicago Sky's September 11, 2025 home game. The Sky honored service members in remembrance of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Also in participation were U.S. Sailors from the Great Lakes Naval Base who presented the Nation's Colors during the playing of the National Anthem.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)