U.S. Army Reserve Col. Christopher Tung, Assistant Chief of Staff, G3 Operations, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, officiated an Oath of Enlistment for Future Soldiers, in coordination with the Chicago Recruiting Battalion, during the Chicago Sky's September 11, 2025 home game. The Sky honored service members in remembrance of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Also in participation were U.S. Sailors from the Great Lakes Naval Base who presented the Nation's Colors during the playing of the National Anthem.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 17:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976986
|VIRIN:
|250915-A-KL464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111295512
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Future Soldiers take Oath of Enlistment during Chicago Sky 9/11 home game, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.