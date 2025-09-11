Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Soldiers take Oath of Enlistment during Chicago Sky 9/11 home game

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Christopher Tung, Assistant Chief of Staff, G3 Operations, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, officiated an Oath of Enlistment for Future Soldiers, in coordination with the Chicago Recruiting Battalion, during the Chicago Sky's September 11, 2025 home game. The Sky honored service members in remembrance of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Also in participation were U.S. Sailors from the Great Lakes Naval Base who presented the Nation's Colors during the playing of the National Anthem.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 17:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976986
    VIRIN: 250915-A-KL464-1001
    Filename: DOD_111295512
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    Chicago Sky
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    COL Christopher Tung

