Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Run For The Fallen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Most days, Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center dedicate their time to caring for service members, retirees, and their families—and training to treat those wounded downrange. But recently they joined others in the Fort Leavenworth community in honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976959
    VIRIN: 250913-O-OT285-2280
    PIN: 636301
    Filename: DOD_111294991
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Run For The Fallen, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military families
    Survivor Outreach
    Army Medicine
    military fallen
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download