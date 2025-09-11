Stiletto, A Platform for Maritime Innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Stiletto team demonstrates an autonomous boat launch and recovery in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 2, 2025. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division’s Joint Prototyping and Experimentation Maritime (JPEM) Stiletto Program demonstrated a new system developed by SEALARTEC for autonomously launching and recovering small boats. The Stiletto program provides a unique, cost-effective, and efficient way to deliver combat systems to the warfighter at an accelerated rate, drastically improving delivery of critical needs for mission readiness. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design and components. (U.S. Navy Photo by Travis Troller)