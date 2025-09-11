Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stiletto, A Platform for Maritime Innovation

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Travis Troller 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    The Stiletto team demonstrates an autonomous boat launch and recovery in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 2, 2025. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division’s Joint Prototyping and Experimentation Maritime (JPEM) Stiletto Program demonstrated a new system developed by SEALARTEC for autonomously launching and recovering small boats. The Stiletto program provides a unique, cost-effective, and efficient way to deliver combat systems to the warfighter at an accelerated rate, drastically improving delivery of critical needs for mission readiness. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design and components. (U.S. Navy Photo by Travis Troller)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976951
    VIRIN: 250602-N-RT744-7693
    Filename: DOD_111294706
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Carderock
    Stiletto
    autonomous
    RDTE
    Navy
    small boat

