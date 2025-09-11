Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2025: BROLL MMG RANGE

    CAMP LEJUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Payton Goodrich 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines, and marines with Infantería de Marina, (Spanish marine corps) participate in a medium machine gun range while taking part of exercise UNITAS 2025, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sep. 14, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: BROLL MMG RANGE, by Cpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UNITAS 2025
    Marines
    Marine Corps

