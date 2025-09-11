DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole, Guest Sharon Croll, Program Manager, DLA Industrial Capability & Warstopper Program (caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 2 Sharon Croll, Program Manager, DLA Industrial Capability & Warstopper Program, provides insight into how the program started, the importance to DLA and military readiness, and how it fits into a contested logistics environment. For more information about DLA's Campaign of Learning, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/