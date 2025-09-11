Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Soars at Thunder Over New Hampshire

    PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (September 05, 2025)

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard representatives showcased STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) career opportunities, interactive displays, and hands-on demonstrations to inspire future generations of innovators during the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show at Pease Air National Guard Base.

    (U.S. Navy video Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson/released)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 12:22
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    #STEM
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250

