Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (September 05, 2025)
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard representatives showcased STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) career opportunities, interactive displays, and hands-on demonstrations to inspire future generations of innovators during the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show at Pease Air National Guard Base.
(U.S. Navy video Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 12:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976938
|VIRIN:
|250905-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111294480
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, STEM Soars at Thunder Over New Hampshire, by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.