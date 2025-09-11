National Guard medic aids woman after escalator fall at D.C. metro

U.S. Army Sgt. Warren Hix, a combat medic assigned to the South Carolina National Guard, administered first aid to a woman who had fallen down an escalator at Waterfront Metro, Washington, D.C., Sept. 8, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 13:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976934
|VIRIN:
|250911-Z-JB875-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111294269
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
