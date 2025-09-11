Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard medic aids woman after escalator fall at D.C. metro

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Warren Hix, a combat medic assigned to the South Carolina National Guard, administered first aid to a woman who had fallen down an escalator at Waterfront Metro, Washington, D.C., Sept. 8, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 13:38
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    National Guard
    dcsafe

