    Joint Task Force - District of Columbia Week in Review Sept. 14

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Joint Task Force - District of Columbia week in review video for Sept. 14. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 11:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976932
    VIRIN: 250913-Z-QM802-1001
    Filename: DOD_111294234
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia Week in Review Sept. 14, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard

