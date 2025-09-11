Rare historic footage surfaces of 1961 Wheeler Lock collapse

A forgotten piece of motion picture history recently surfaced when Jim Davis, who served in the Nashville District from 1968 to 2014, discovered an old Kodachrome movie in his family’s possession containing unseen footage of the wall collapse at Wheeler Lock in 1961. The rediscovered film has been digitized and offers a powerful and poignant look back at a historic and fatal event on the Tennessee River, which impacted navigation traffic and how engineers would approach future infrastructure construction projects. The accident happened at 9:20 p.m. June 2, 1961. This historic movie was likely filmed June 3, 1961. (Filmed by Larry Davis)
|06.03.1961
|09.15.2025 11:08
|B-Roll
|976931
|610603-A-A1409-1010
|06031961
|DOD_111294219
|00:02:12
|ROGERSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
