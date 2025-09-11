Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rare historic footage surfaces of 1961 Wheeler Lock collapse

    ROGERSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.1961

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    A forgotten piece of motion picture history recently surfaced when Jim Davis, who served in the Nashville District from 1968 to 2014, discovered an old Kodachrome movie in his family’s possession containing unseen footage of the wall collapse at Wheeler Lock in 1961. The rediscovered film has been digitized and offers a powerful and poignant look back at a historic and fatal event on the Tennessee River, which impacted navigation traffic and how engineers would approach future infrastructure construction projects. The accident happened at 9:20 p.m. June 2, 1961. This historic movie was likely filmed June 3, 1961. (Filmed by Larry Davis)

    Tennessee River
    Tennessee Valley Authority
    Wheeler Lock
    USACE
    History
    Navigation

