2024 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, Staff Sgt. Samuel Matlock, provides an overview of what the 13 non-commissioned officers will endure over the next 96-hours to earn the title of U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 06:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976910
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-FI370-5097
|Filename:
|DOD_111293761
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Day 0 Overview, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
