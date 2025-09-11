Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Day 0 Overview

    FORT JACKSON, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    2024 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, Staff Sgt. Samuel Matlock, provides an overview of what the 13 non-commissioned officers will endure over the next 96-hours to earn the title of U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 06:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976910
    VIRIN: 250913-A-FI370-5097
    Filename: DOD_111293761
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT JACKSON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Day 0 Overview, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

