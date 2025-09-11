Vicenza Military Community Honors 9/11 Victims with Remembrance 5K Run

Soldiers, Families, and civilians from across U.S. Army Garrison Italy came together for the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) 9/11 Remembrance 5K Run on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025. The event united service members from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), 414th Contracting Support Brigade, and 509th Signal Battalion—alongside military spouses, civilians, and community members, honoring the lives lost during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The run not only served as a tribute but also highlighted the strength of the Vicenza Military Community, with participants of all ages moving together in solidarity, resilience, and remembrance.
