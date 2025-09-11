Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza Military Community Honors 9/11 Victims with Remembrance 5K Run

    ITALY

    09.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Soldiers, Families, and civilians from across U.S. Army Garrison Italy came together for the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) 9/11 Remembrance 5K Run on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025. The event united service members from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), 414th Contracting Support Brigade, and 509th Signal Battalion—alongside military spouses, civilians, and community members, honoring the lives lost during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

    The run not only served as a tribute but also highlighted the strength of the Vicenza Military Community, with participants of all ages moving together in solidarity, resilience, and remembrance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 05:26
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    9/11 5K

