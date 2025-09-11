The First TC-17 Globemaster Pilots visits C-17 Globemaster display at the Joint Base Andrews Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. George G. London Jr. (Ret.) the first Air Force pilot of the TC-17 Globemaster visits a C-17 Globemaster display during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 14, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense. (U.S.Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)