U.S. Army Lt. Col. George G. London Jr. (Ret.) the first Air Force pilot of the TC-17 Globemaster visits a C-17 Globemaster display during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 14, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense. (U.S.Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 21:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|976885
|VIRIN:
|250913-M-FU507-8679
|Filename:
|DOD_111293321
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The First TC-17 Globemaster Pilots visits C-17 Globemaster display at the Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.