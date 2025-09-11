Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Student Honored with Bronze Award for Ryukyuan Sanshin Skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOMITAN VILLAGE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Abigail Reining, a student at Kinjomitsunobu Sanshin School, speaks about receiving the Ryukyuan classical music Nomura-ryu Preservation Association Bronze award for Sanshin at the Yomitan Village Cultural Center, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 6, 2025. The Ryugaku Encouragement Award of the Nomura School of Ryukyu Classical Music Association consists of four levels for Sanshin: bronze, silver, gold and the chairman's award. Reining is one of three Americans which received the award in recent history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 02:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976881
    VIRIN: 250906-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111293309
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOMITAN VILLAGE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student Honored with Bronze Award for Ryukyuan Sanshin Skills, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    AFN Okinawa
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download