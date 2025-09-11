Student Honored with Bronze Award for Ryukyuan Sanshin Skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976881" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Abigail Reining, a student at Kinjomitsunobu Sanshin School, speaks about receiving the Ryukyuan classical music Nomura-ryu Preservation Association Bronze award for Sanshin at the Yomitan Village Cultural Center, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 6, 2025. The Ryugaku Encouragement Award of the Nomura School of Ryukyu Classical Music Association consists of four levels for Sanshin: bronze, silver, gold and the chairman's award. Reining is one of three Americans which received the award in recent history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)