Student Honored with Bronze Award for Ryukyuan Sanshin Skills

Abigail Reining, a student at Kinjomitsunobu Sanshin School, speaks about receiving the Ryukyuan classical music Nomura-ryu Preservation Association Bronze award for Sanshin at the Yomitan Village Cultural Center, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 6, 2025. The Ryugaku Encouragement Award of the Nomura School of Ryukyu Classical Music Association consists of four levels for Sanshin: bronze, silver, gold and the chairman's award. Reining is one of three Americans which received the award in recent history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
