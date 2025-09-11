Air show attendees interact with static displays and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math booths during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. Joint Base Andrews hosted several STEAM booths to showcase the multitude of career paths that help support the Department of Defense and national security. (U.S.Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976880
|VIRIN:
|250913-M-XY116-1001
|PIN:
|250913
|Filename:
|DOD_111293296
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Attendees visit STEAM displays at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.