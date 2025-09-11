Attendees visit STEAM displays at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air show attendees interact with static displays and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math booths during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. Joint Base Andrews hosted several STEAM booths to showcase the multitude of career paths that help support the Department of Defense and national security. (U.S.Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)