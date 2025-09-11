Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Station Golden Gate hosts annual Suicide Awareness Walk

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Station Golden Gate, in coordination with Base Alameda and the Office of Work-Life, hosts their annual Suicide Awareness Walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, September 12, 2025. The purpose of the walk was to raise mental health awareness for service members and to educate members on the resources available to them. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 18:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976865
    VIRIN: 250912-G-AW476-1001
    Filename: DOD_111293148
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Golden Gate Bridge
    Work-Life Office
    USCG
    Southwest District
    suicide awareness

