Station Golden Gate hosts annual Suicide Awareness Walk

Coast Guard Station Golden Gate, in coordination with Base Alameda and the Office of Work-Life, hosts their annual Suicide Awareness Walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, September 12, 2025. The purpose of the walk was to raise mental health awareness for service members and to educate members on the resources available to them. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)