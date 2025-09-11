Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 Tests Oklahoma Guard's UAS Capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976835" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Package (no CGs): Members of the Oklahoma National Guard conduct Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma. The exercise tested concepts for countering an evolving threat environment and drew visitors from across the state and world, including industry leaders, National Guard representatives, active-duty forces, and emergency management officials. Training included a Chinook infill, tactical movement through wooded terrain and clearance of an enemy trench system under simulated multi-domain threats, highlighting the integration of emerging technologies to enhance lethality, improve survivability, and sustain readiness for future conflicts.



CG Information:



Lt. Col. Brent Hill (00:08-00:14)

Director, OKNG UAS/Launched Effects Program



Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino (00:28-00:30)

The adjutant general for Oklahoma



Additional footage by:



Sgt. Haden Tolbert

Senior Airman Erika Chapa

Sgt. Cambrie Cannon

Sgt. Joe Pena

Sgt. Kenshi Kaneshiro