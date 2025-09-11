B-ROLL: Members of the Oklahoma National Guard conduct Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma. The exercise tested concepts for countering an evolving threat environment and drew visitors from across the state and world, including industry leaders, National Guard representatives, active-duty forces, and emergency management officials. Training included a Chinook infill, tactical movement through wooded terrain and clearance of an enemy trench system under simulated multi-domain threats, highlighting the integration of emerging technologies to enhance lethality, improve survivability, and sustain readiness for future conflicts.
Additional footage by:
Sgt. Haden Tolbert
Senior Airman Erika Chapa
Sgt. Cambrie Cannon
Sgt. Joe Pena
Sgt. Kenshi Kaneshiro
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 13:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976834
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-NK138-1226
|Filename:
|DOD_111292768
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 Tests Oklahoma Guard's UAS Capabilities, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
