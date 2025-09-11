Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 Tests Oklahoma Guard's UAS Capabilities

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    B-ROLL: Members of the Oklahoma National Guard conduct Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma. The exercise tested concepts for countering an evolving threat environment and drew visitors from across the state and world, including industry leaders, National Guard representatives, active-duty forces, and emergency management officials. Training included a Chinook infill, tactical movement through wooded terrain and clearance of an enemy trench system under simulated multi-domain threats, highlighting the integration of emerging technologies to enhance lethality, improve survivability, and sustain readiness for future conflicts.

    Additional footage by:

    Sgt. Haden Tolbert
    Senior Airman Erika Chapa
    Sgt. Cambrie Cannon
    Sgt. Joe Pena
    Sgt. Kenshi Kaneshiro

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025
    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US

