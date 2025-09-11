Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andrews Air Show Heritage Series: Amn Then

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew Then, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technician, details his families legacy in the military as part of a heritage video series for the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show hosted at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12-14, 2025. The tagline for this year was "Where Heritage Fuels The Future," which sparked the creation of the series. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 19:51
    Video ID: 976829
    VIRIN: 250914-F-VL625-9099
    Length: 00:00:51
    andrewsairshow25

