Andrews Air Show Heritage Series: Capt. Lemon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976828" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Lemon, 1st Helicopter Squadron mission flight commander, details his family's legacy in the military as part of a heritage video series for the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show hosted at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12-14, 2025. The tagline for this year was "Where Heritage Fuels The Future," which sparked the creation of the series. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)