U. S. Airmen from the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, were tested on critical skillsets during a combat readiness inspection at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Sept. 10 to 13, 2025. Exercise Bronco, a four-day combat readiness inspection, tested the 127th Wing's ability to generate, deploy, and fight from home station under pressure, ensuring the 127th Wing Airmen have the capabilities needed to dominate the future fight.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 12:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|976826
|VIRIN:
|250914-Z-YQ364-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111292632
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 127th Wing Combat Readiness Inspection, by A1C Jacob Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
