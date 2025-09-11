127th Wing Combat Readiness Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U. S. Airmen from the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, were tested on critical skillsets during a combat readiness inspection at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Sept. 10 to 13, 2025. Exercise Bronco, a four-day combat readiness inspection, tested the 127th Wing's ability to generate, deploy, and fight from home station under pressure, ensuring the 127th Wing Airmen have the capabilities needed to dominate the future fight.