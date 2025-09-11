Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Combat Readiness Inspection

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen 

    127th Wing   

    U. S. Airmen from the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, were tested on critical skillsets during a combat readiness inspection at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Sept. 10 to 13, 2025. Exercise Bronco, a four-day combat readiness inspection, tested the 127th Wing's ability to generate, deploy, and fight from home station under pressure, ensuring the 127th Wing Airmen have the capabilities needed to dominate the future fight.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 12:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976826
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-YQ364-1001
    Filename: DOD_111292632
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 127th Wing Combat Readiness Inspection, by A1C Jacob Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

