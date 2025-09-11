Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caplain's Field Organ

    CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A World War II chaplain veteran demonstrates and plays a field organ during Army Expo '25 at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2025. The chaplain showed attendees how the instrument produces sound by using foot pedals to pump air through its internal bellows, a technique once common in portable military worship services. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 15:40
    Location: CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

