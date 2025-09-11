A World War II chaplain veteran demonstrates and plays a field organ during Army Expo '25 at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2025. The chaplain showed attendees how the instrument produces sound by using foot pedals to pump air through its internal bellows, a technique once common in portable military worship services. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976819
|VIRIN:
|250913-Z-AS496-6037
|Filename:
|DOD_111292441
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Caplain's Field Organ, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.