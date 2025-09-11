Caplain's Field Organ

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976819" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A World War II chaplain veteran demonstrates and plays a field organ during Army Expo '25 at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2025. The chaplain showed attendees how the instrument produces sound by using foot pedals to pump air through its internal bellows, a technique once common in portable military worship services. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)