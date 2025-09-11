Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd SOW conducts 9/11 formation flight

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    The 193rd Special Operations Wing conducts a multiple-aircraft training flight to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 innocent victims who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the first responders who risked their own lives to save others. This formation flight of MC-130J Commando II aircraft showcased the resiliency of the American Spirit by flying a mass formation, low-altitude training flight visible throughout the greater Central Pennsylvania area. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 07:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976816
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-EP527-1001
    Filename: DOD_111292157
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

