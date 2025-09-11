193rd SOW conducts 9/11 formation flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 193rd Special Operations Wing conducts a multiple-aircraft training flight to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 innocent victims who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the first responders who risked their own lives to save others. This formation flight of MC-130J Commando II aircraft showcased the resiliency of the American Spirit by flying a mass formation, low-altitude training flight visible throughout the greater Central Pennsylvania area. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern)