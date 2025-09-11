Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 Culminates in Intense Final Simulations, Showcasing NATO Combat Readiness (BROLL)

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Makayla Panzer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    During Saber Junction 25, soldiers were tested on their capabilities of a variety of tasks including: contact with opposing forces, night operations, use of air support, medical tactically and assisting displaced civilians. This world-class training event , held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, enhanced combat readiness, training and fosters cohesion between NATO Allies and Partners. This event brought together more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles from 15 nations, ensuring U.S., Allied and Partner forces remain ready to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises or opportunities. (B-Roll compiled by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    (Footage provided by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry, Staff Sgt. David Marquis, 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick and Pfc. Makayla Panzer)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 08:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976814
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-JX550-1001
    Filename: DOD_111292099
    Length: 00:07:52
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    This work, Saber Junction 25 Culminates in Intense Final Simulations, Showcasing NATO Combat Readiness (BROLL), by PFC Makayla Panzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC, TrainToWin, WeAreNATO, StrongerTogether, SaberJunction, EuropeAfricaInnovation

