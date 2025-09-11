Saber Junction 25 Culminates in Intense Final Simulations, Showcasing NATO Combat Readiness (BROLL)

During Saber Junction 25, soldiers were tested on their capabilities of a variety of tasks including: contact with opposing forces, night operations, use of air support, medical tactically and assisting displaced civilians. This world-class training event , held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, enhanced combat readiness, training and fosters cohesion between NATO Allies and Partners. This event brought together more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles from 15 nations, ensuring U.S., Allied and Partner forces remain ready to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises or opportunities. (B-Roll compiled by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
(Footage provided by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry, Staff Sgt. David Marquis, 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick and Pfc. Makayla Panzer)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 08:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976814
|VIRIN:
|250914-Z-JX550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111292099
|Length:
|00:07:52
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
