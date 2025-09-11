OPFOR at JMRC Delivers Unmatched Realism in Europe’s Premier Combat Training Exercise, Saber Junction 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, U.S. soldiers serving as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) take on the role of the notional enemy to keep U.S., NATO Allies and Partners sharp during Exercise Saber Junction 25. Under the supervision of 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, JMRC's OPFOR offered a real-world experience for exercise participants, challenging the tactics and procedures of 2nd Cavalry Regiment and other units. With a majority of the simulated enemy being combat arms, they simulated realistic battlefield conditions, forcing participating units to adapt to unpredictable threats. Saber Junction 25, a world-class exercise with more than 7,000 participants, built readiness, strengthened international cohesion, and ensured all forces participating in the training remain prepared to respond decisively to emerging challenges. (Video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis, footage contributed by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, Spc. Josephine Malloy, and JMRC's Combat Camera Viper Team)