Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPFOR at JMRC Delivers Unmatched Realism in Europe’s Premier Combat Training Exercise, Saber Junction 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    At the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, U.S. soldiers serving as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) take on the role of the notional enemy to keep U.S., NATO Allies and Partners sharp during Exercise Saber Junction 25. Under the supervision of 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, JMRC's OPFOR offered a real-world experience for exercise participants, challenging the tactics and procedures of 2nd Cavalry Regiment and other units. With a majority of the simulated enemy being combat arms, they simulated realistic battlefield conditions, forcing participating units to adapt to unpredictable threats. Saber Junction 25, a world-class exercise with more than 7,000 participants, built readiness, strengthened international cohesion, and ensured all forces participating in the training remain prepared to respond decisively to emerging challenges. (Video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis, footage contributed by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, Spc. Josephine Malloy, and JMRC's Combat Camera Viper Team)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 05:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976813
    VIRIN: 250914-A-LI860-3531
    Filename: DOD_111292079
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPFOR at JMRC Delivers Unmatched Realism in Europe’s Premier Combat Training Exercise, Saber Junction 25, by SSG David Marquis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WeAreNato, StrongerTogether, SaberJunction, JMRC, EuropeAfricaInnovation, TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download