2025 Wings of Aloha B-roll

Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 13, 2025. The event provided our community with opportunities to explore military aircraft, interact with military career displays and experience a performance from the U.S Air Force Band of the Pacific. The aim of Wings of Aloha is to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 21:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976806
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-HW521-6040
|Filename:
|DOD_111291906
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
