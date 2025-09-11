Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Wings of Aloha B-roll

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 13, 2025. The event provided our community with opportunities to explore military aircraft, interact with military career displays and experience a performance from the U.S Air Force Band of the Pacific. The aim of Wings of Aloha is to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976806
    VIRIN: 250913-F-HW521-6040
    Filename: DOD_111291906
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 2025 Wings of Aloha B-roll, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

