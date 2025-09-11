193rd SOW conducts 9/11 formation flight (Reel)

The 193rd Special Operations Wing conducts a multiple-aircraft training flight to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 innocent victims who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the first responders who risked their own lives to save others. This formation flight of MC-130J Commando II aircraft showcased the resiliency of the American Spirit by flying a mass formation, low-altitude training flight visible throughout the greater Central Pennsylvania area. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976794
|VIRIN:
|250911-Z-EP527-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111291678
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
