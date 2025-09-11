Quick Thinking Saves Driver in Wahiawa Rollover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Boot Memorial explains the purpose of the Hero and Remembrance Run, honoring the memories and sacrifices of fallen service members with more than 9,000 pairs of combat boots September 11, 2025. The Boot Memorial sign welcomes visitors to the Hero and Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll on Ford Island, where rows of combat boots—each bearing the name and photo of a fallen service member—stand as a tribute to their sacrifice. The Boot Memorial, established in Hawaii in 2012, has grown to include nearly 9,000 combat boots—each one representing a service member’s life, sacrifice, and story. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)