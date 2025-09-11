Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 memorial ceremony

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    Creech Fire and Emergency Services held a memorial ceremony for the first responders and victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 11, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing witnessed guest speakers and a ceremonial bell-ringing at this event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 18:40
