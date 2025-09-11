9/11 memorial ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976755" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Creech Fire and Emergency Services held a memorial ceremony for the first responders and victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 11, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing witnessed guest speakers and a ceremonial bell-ringing at this event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)