Thunderbirds reenlistment during 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

Airmen with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” support team perform a reenlistment ceremony during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)