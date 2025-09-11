Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cav Celebrates 60 Years

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade celebrates 60 years of innovation in aviation. For 60 Years, the 1st Air Cavalry has been the pioneer of Army Aviation, and for 60 Years, it hasn't stopped. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976743
    VIRIN: 250912-A-UN317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111290660
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

