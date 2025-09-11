Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49 Maintenance Group Conducts Routine Maintenance on F-16s

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Airman assigned to the 49th Maintenance Group perform routine maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcons prior to takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2025. The 49th MXG’s dedication to the mission directly supports the United States Air Forces air dominance and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976739
    VIRIN: 250909-F-TL923-1002
    Filename: DOD_111290588
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49 Maintenance Group Conducts Routine Maintenance on F-16s, by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

