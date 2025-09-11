B-Roll of Airman assigned to the 49th Maintenance Group perform routine maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcons prior to takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2025. The 49th MXG’s dedication to the mission directly supports the United States Air Forces air dominance and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976738
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-TL923-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111290576
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 49 Maintenance Group Conducts Routine Maintenance on F-16s B-roll, by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.