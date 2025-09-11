Mike Goulian pilots his SR-22 Cirrus and performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show Military Family Day at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. A U.S. Air Force UH-1N helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron is visible in the foreground during the event, which aims to honor service members and strengthen community ties through aviation and military demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976732
|VIRIN:
|251012-F-CW106-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111290417
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Goulian piloting his SR-22 Cirrus, by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.