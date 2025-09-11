Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike Goulian piloting his SR-22 Cirrus

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    Mike Goulian pilots his SR-22 Cirrus and performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show Military Family Day at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. A U.S. Air Force UH-1N helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron is visible in the foreground during the event, which aims to honor service members and strengthen community ties through aviation and military demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976732
    VIRIN: 251012-F-CW106-1002
    Filename: DOD_111290417
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Goulian piloting his SR-22 Cirrus, by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    JBA
    andrewsairshow25
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
    Sr-22 Cirrus

