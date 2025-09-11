Mike Goulian piloting his SR-22 Cirrus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mike Goulian pilots his SR-22 Cirrus and performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show Military Family Day at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. A U.S. Air Force UH-1N helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron is visible in the foreground during the event, which aims to honor service members and strengthen community ties through aviation and military demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)