Aerobatics at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

Various aircraft perform aerobatics for Military Family Day during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The performances were accompanied by historical and capability context from announcers about the aircraft and their pilots. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi)