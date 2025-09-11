Various aircraft perform aerobatics for Military Family Day during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The performances were accompanied by historical and capability context from announcers about the aircraft and their pilots. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976730
|VIRIN:
|250912-N-ZQ263-9653
|Filename:
|DOD_111290368
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerobatics at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by PO2 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.