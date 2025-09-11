Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Family Day legacy aerobatic highlights at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna 

    316th Wing

    Multiple legacy aircraft perform aerobatics for Military Family Day during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The performances were accompanied by historical context from announcers about the aircraft and their pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976728
    VIRIN: 250912-F-VR960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111290307
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Family Day legacy aerobatic highlights at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by A1C Patrick Njuguna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    legacy
    aerobatics
    legacy aircraft
    aerobatic maneuvers
    andrewsairshow25
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download